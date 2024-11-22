Arne Slot gives glowing public review of ‘massive’ 25-year-old in his team

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot faced the media before this weekend’s visit to Southampton and after dashing our dreams with a hugely disappointing injury update, he then focused on some big praise for one of his players.

Speaking in front of the press, the 46-year-old: “Every time we had a meeting I could see, and it’s no disrespect to the other players. But he wanted to listen, he wanted to learn, and that’s what he did.

“His performance in his second game compared to Ipswich was a massive difference.”

After previously crediting the role of his staff for getting the Frenchman on the pitch so often, it’s great to also see the temperament and performance level of our No.5 similarly praised here.

Arne Slot is clearly a massive fan of Ibou Konate

With Jarrel Quansah getting the nod at the start of the season, it was very clear that our new head coach had the academy graduate as the No.2 centre back behind Virgil van Dijk.

However, a half time substitute at Ipswich has switched the fortunes of both men and now the man who captained France in this last international break is very much a firm fixture of our side.

With such a stern defence in place, it’s impossible to not be impressed with the recent performances of the 25-year-old who has forged a formidable partnership with our captain.

When we also consider that the Dutchman has done a fair amount of tinkering in other positions of his squad, the fact that the two men at the heart of our defence have been ever present since this incident at Portman Road just shows how important they are.

Let’s hope that this can continue for plenty more weeks and months of this season.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Konate via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

