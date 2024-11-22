Sky Sports provide worrying six-man Liverpool injury update ahead of Southampton clash

Pictures via Sky Sports News

Liverpool have enjoyed a solid start to the season and because of this our injury woes have been somewhat brushed under the carpet but there’s finally been a light shined on them now.

Sky Sports News highlighted the six players that could be missing from our squad for the trip to Southampton and it doesn’t make for great viewing, as we pray for victory this weekend.

The players were: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (abdominal), Virgil van Dijk (minor injury), Harvey Elliott (ankle), Federico Chiesa (lack of fitness).’

We won’t know for certain on how likely it is to see any of these players feature against the newly promoted club until Arne Slot faces the media and provides us all an update later this morning.

Virgil van Dijk may be the player that an update will be most anticipated for due to the many conflicting stories that we’ve heard about our captain this week, since being sent home from the Netherlands camp.

With Alisson Becker being spotted back in training too, our head coach has a selection headache on his hands due to the fine form of Caoimhin Kelleher since the Brazilian picked up his injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence from England duty suggests that he may have a more sinister injury than the others but again, we can only wait for further updates.

Arne Slot has a selection headache on his hands this weekend

It’s likely the boss has been eagerly awaiting news himself on when his players will be fit enough to return to action, awaiting their return to training before being able to think about who he can play at St. Mary’s.

The last international break saw an elongated for the South American players upon their return but given the number of other fitness problems, it’ll be interesting to see how we tackle this Sunday’s match and try to keep half an eye on matches against Real Madrid and Manchester City which are only around the corner.

You can watch the Liverpool injury update via @SkySportsNews on X:

Which players could be unavailable for Liverpool and Manchester City this weekend? 🩹 pic.twitter.com/MFJPWW4xrk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 21, 2024

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men