Wataru Endo makes huge Anfield statement that Liverpool fans will absolutely love

Wataru Endo is a much loved member of our squad and he’s certainly done himself no harm with his most recent comments about the place he calls home.

Speaking with the Premier League, the 31-year-old was asked to describe the Anfield atmosphere and he said: “Crazy! Yeah, the best stadium in the world. When I heard [You’ll Never Walk Alone] for the first time, it was unbelievable.”

It’s no surprise to hear the captain of his nation have such fond words to say about the club and the fans, as it’s something he did after our dramatic victory over Brighton and compared it to the atmosphere he experienced after his goal against Fulham this time last season.

We don’t need reminding how important the fans are to how the team plays and that has certainly been evident in our last few matches at home, where the fans have realised the role we have to play in helping Arne Slot’s side get over the line.

Let’s hope that we can continue to create an inspiring atmosphere for our players and an intimidating one for any opponents who come to try and knock us off the top of the Premier League.

Comments like this from the Japanese international just further debunks the claims from rival fans that we don’t generate the most noise, as our supporters are more emotional and in tune with the game meaning we react to a game and turn up when they need us.

Wataru Endo loves playing at Anfield

Given rumours of a possible Premier League departure for our No.3, it may not be too long until he visits L4 and sits in the away dressing room which will likely be another experience he won’t forget but one that wouldn’t tarnish our reputation for him.

One thing that is for sure is that the former Stuttgart man will always be welcomed on Merseyside and receive a warm reception from our fans that love him as much as he loves us.

You can watch Endo’s comments via Premier League on YouTube:

