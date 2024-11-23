Former Liverpool academy player jailed in £250m drugs bust

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a proud history of producing not just fantastic footballers but great people too, something that has been tarnished with some news coming out of the city.

As reported by the Liverpool ECHO: ‘A former professional footballer has been jailed for his role in a £250m conspiracy that saw class A drugs smuggled into the country concealed in a trailer.

‘Jamie Menagh was sentenced to seven and a half years in jail yesterday afternoon after it emerged he helped dish out drugs to couriers who then distributed the South American cocaine and heroin around the UK.’

The Liverpool born ex-player spent time at the academy during his formative years of a footballing career that included stints at Blackpool, Chester and Stockport County but never came near to making an impact on the first team at Anfield.

Since the end of his career in the Football League, the 31-year-old has played in the Conference and in Wales but his playing days certainly didn’t reach the heights some may have hoped when he was wearing a red kit many years ago.

Now Jamie Menagh faces a long time behind bars as he begins to face the punishment for his unlawful actions committed whilst still playing football at an amateur level.

Jamie Menagh never came close to playing for Liverpool

Events like this show how important things like The After Academy, which is spearheaded by Trent Alexander-Arnold, are to provide guidance for those who fall out of the game.

You would assume that even if the Scouser doesn’t sign a new contract with the club, he will still be looking to help those who have had a career at the top level taken away.

That shouldn’t take away from what the criminal in question has done here though, as people have to be accountable for their actions and that’s why this verdict was found.

