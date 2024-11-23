What Jayden Danns did in training had Gravenberch and Konate in disbelief

Pictures via @LFC on X

Arne Slot is heading into this weekend’s game with Southampton with more than our fair share of injury concerns and so the sight of Jayden Danns coming back to training will be a welcome sight.

As the young Scouser headed onto the pitch it was more than just his presence that had his teammates interested, it was what he was wearing.

As cameras cut to Ibou Konate and Ryan Gravenberch fully wrapped up, the forward was in shorts and t-shirt before braving the Kirkby climate.

Our No.5 said: “Hey, Jayden. Bro, don’t tell me you will train like that? You will train like that!?”

To which the Dutch midfielder added: “Bro, you are crazy! Bro, he’s going outside like this?”

Jayden Danns was more than happy to brave the Liverpool weather

Stating that he ‘over heats’ in jumpers as the reason for the lack of layers, the 18-year-old was more than happy to take on the wind and hail that awaited him.

Even the offer of the Frenchman’s snood was turned down as the more experienced members of the squad tried to look after the academy graduate and were in utter shock at his refusal to wrap up warm.

It was a comical moment that highlights the togetherness within the club as a whole as even when the younger players join up in senior training, they’re made to feel part of the team by those who represent the club on a weekly basis,

Let’s hope it’s not too long before the young forward is back on the pitch and scoring more goals for the Reds, with this weekend’s opponents being the side that he scored his first finish for the first team against.

You can watch the footage of Danns, Gravenberch and Konate via @LFC on X:

“Bro, he’s going outside like this!?” 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ycZJ7LknpV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2024

