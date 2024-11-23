Football kit insider shares previously unknown detail about Liverpool’s new Adidas deal

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to begin a new era at the start of next season as we change our kit provider and there’s been some new information shared about what it will look like.

Taking to X, Footy Headlines have reported: ‘The Liverpool 25-26 home kit is “Strawberry Red”.’



Quite what that means in comparison to what we currently use is unknown but it’s always interesting to see how these marketing campaigns can find so many different ways to say that we have a red home kit.

With some reports suggesting we could earn up to £100 million a year from this new agreement, we can allow some artistic licence if it bolsters our finances considerably.

Add on the stories of a retro inspired design that supporters would surely enjoy, if a strip looks good and earns the club a lot of money – then what is there really not to like?

Liverpool are set to return to Adidas for the 2025/26 season

Adidas already have a big influence in the current squad with Trent Alexander-Arnold being a poster boy for the brand and several other players wearing their products.

The new Predator boots were worn by the likes of Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez last season and Mo Salah is also an athlete for the German sports brand.

There are of course several players who are nearing the end of their current deals and thus may not see this new era begin but Arne Slot will be able to lead his team into his second campaign with a brand new look.

Let’s hope he does so whilst defending several pieces of silverware for the club!

You can view the Liverpool Adidas kit update via @Footy_Headlines on X:

