Presence of teenage academy starlet in Liverpool training suggests Arne Slot adoration

The Liverpool squad are preparing for a match with Southampton and those who were able to train are a demonstration of the current struggles within the camp.

After seeing the likes of Alisson Becker in the AXA Training Centre earlier in the week, it appeared that we may be set to welcome back a whole host of newly fit stars.

However, when Arne Slot faced the media on Friday morning he confirmed that five players would be missing for the trip to St. Mary’s.

Therefore, there were spaces in training for some new faces and one of them was the ever-growing talent of Rio Ngumoha.

Rio Ngumoha is one to watch for Liverpool fans

It’s not the first time that the 16-year-old has been spotted with the first team already this season and that certainly suggests that our head coach is a big fan of the young attacker.

Operating mainly on the left wing, the former Chelsea player has three assists in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League this season which is impressive for a lad of his age.

With games coming in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, this is normally a time that we see wholesale changes made to the team and that could open the door for the starlet.

After seeing Jayden Danns as part of the group too, there’s clearly a mix of trust in a new crop of young players and some fitness issues present at the moment.

This is all just an opportunity for the youngsters to shine though and let’s hope they make the most of any chances handed their way.

