Southampton dealt five-man injury blow for Liverpool game

Ahead of the visit of the Premier League leaders, Southampton would have hoped that they could utilise a full squad for the match.

However, as Russell Martin faced the media before the game he had some bad news for his fans (via liverpoolfc.com): ‘The hosts will be without centre-back Jan Bednarek and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, the former having sustained a knee injury on international duty and the latter undergone a finger operation.

“They will both be out for this weekend,” Southampton manager Russell Martin told the media on Thursday.

“It’s [a] huge [blow], they have been two of our best players all season. In the last couple of weeks, Jan and Aaron there is a big onus on them to start the way we play in the build-up and stuff, so of course it is going to affect the team and how it looks.

“But other people have to step in and take their place and take an opportunity now. I’ve been really happy with those guys, and now they are going to be out of the team for a little while it’s up to people to stake their claim.”

‘On other updates regarding his squad’s fitness, Martin added: “I think Ryan Fraser is back now, Kamaldeen [Sulemana] is back properly now. I think everything else is pretty much the same.”

‘Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone were sidelined with injury before the international break, while Gavin Bazunu is a long-term absentee.’

Russell Martin’s squad is heavily depleted for the match with Liverpool

This something Arne Slot will certainly sympathise with, especially given the fact that he had to provide updates on six of his own players on Friday morning.

Add on the stresses of international football too, our head coach discussed the possibility of his South Americans maybe being absent on top of his current injury concerns.

It’s going to be a tough match at St. Mary’s for both teams as they battle injury concerns with a desire to win the game.

Let’s hope we can take advantage of their missing stars though and set ourselves up for a massive week against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

