Allardyce calls out Liverpool fans’ treatment of Arne Slot and says LFC stats ‘aren’t that great’

Pictures via No Tippy Tappy Football

Liverpool are enjoying an amazing start to the season but Sam Allardyce is not happy with both the team and the fans in his most recent rant about the club.

Speaking on No Tippy Tappy Football, the 70-year-old said: “I listen to TalkSPORT a lot, obviously, and I heard a few Liverpool fans saying it’s not the same.

“And they’re going, ‘We’re not the up-and-at-them team that we were with Jurgen Klopp.’

“Like you mean, and I’m going, ‘Excuse me, we should have got beat today. We were very lucky that we won.’

“And there’s a few Liverpool fans coming on and saying, ‘It’s not the football that Jurgen Klopp gave us, like’ you mean.

“So I had a look at the stats. They’re not that great. But they’re still winning. So that’s a sign of a good team.

“So what he’s doing is this, he’s doing, how would you protect your win? Or how would you change to get your win, like you mean?

“So he’s sacrificing some of that over play, over attacking side to make sure he wins a football match.”

It’s quite the list of statements from the former England manager who seems to be quite unhappy with many things attached to the Reds.

Sam Allardyce has a long-running feud with Liverpool managers

It all feels like a thinly veiled attack on our former boss, with both men having a history of issues in the past and that seems to be clouding the judgement of the ex-Bolton Wanderers man here.

There’s also plenty of examples of run-ins with Rafa Benitez too, meaning our new head coach may be thankful that the Old Park Farm-born former coach hasn’t started a feud with him yet.

It’ll be interesting to see what stats suggest that we’re not playing very well at the moment but the most important ones our fans will care about is Premier League position.

This all seems like a rather strange outlook on a club and fanbase that are very unified at present, with very little of these comments ringing anywhere near true.

You can view Allardyce’s comments on Liverpool via No Tippy Tappy Football on YouTube:

