Son Heung-min hails ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player that’s the best in the Premier League

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

Mo Salah is more than just a great player but perhaps when a Liverpool fan makes this assumption it carries less weight than if it was to come from elsewhere.

Step up Son Heung-min who has been speaking about our Egyptian King when he was asked who the best player in the Premier League is: “I’m a big fan of him. It’s unbelievable what he does. There’s a lot of good players, but Mo Salah for many years he’s been very, very consistent.”

That is perhaps one of the best assets of our No.11, his consistency to not just be at the top of his game now but for so many years.

Mo Salah is a Premier League icon for fans and players

We saw the recent scenes in the UAE that illustrated how loved the 32-year-old, something his Tottenham counterpart knows very well in his home nation, so to be able to continue to be a positive role model is so important.

The love for the captain of Egypt from those in the middle east is what makes many think his next move could be to play his football in that part of the world, especially given the constant links to play in Saudi Arabia,

This may be the case eventually but we all know that agreeing a new deal, something that seems to constantly be in the headlines, is of vital importance to our fans and something we’re all hoping will happen very soon.

Whatever does happen with this potential new deal though, it’s great to know that we’re lucky enough to have one of the best players in the league – in our team.

You can watch Son’s comments on Salah via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

