Southampton vs Liverpool postponement update amid Met Office statement

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to end another international break with a return to action this weekend in the Premier League but there’s a chance it may not go ahead.

Given the adverse weather conditions across the country, the Met Office have issued a yellow warning for this weekend around Hampshire: “South or southwesterly gales, locally severe gales are likely to affect many southern counties of England from Saturday afternoon until Sunday night.

“The strongest gusts will be along coasts with gusts 60-70 mph possible around exposed headlands, while elsewhere gusts of 50-60 mph are possible, even for some inland locations. The strong winds will start to ease across the southwest on Sunday morning but may take until evening before easing across the far southeast.”

This means that our match against Southampton is still likely to go ahead but there’s certainly a chance it could be called off, failing that the conditions could still have an impact on proceedings.

Yellow weather warning could impact Liverpool vs Southampton

With two teams who like to play football, it should have less impact on the game we see unfold but will likely have some say on the day.

Arne Slot arrives at St. Mary’s with several injury concerns and with Russell Martin confirming the same fate for many of his players, meaning the pair may be thankful of the prospect of a few more days rest.

However, given a hectic fixture schedule, it’s probable both men will be happy to grin and bear the weather and injures in order to get this game played.

Our new head coach may have felt like he’s witnessed most of what the UK weather has to offer but this week and the coming month may well change his perception once again.

Given the fact he’s passed nearly every other test placed in his way, let’s have faith the 46-year-old will have a plan to navigate the strong winds and secure another victory.

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men