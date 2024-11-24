‘Sublime’ – Jamie Carragher loved what Liverpool maestro did in 30th minute v Southampton

Image via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher lauded one Liverpool player for a ‘sublime’ moment during the first half against Southampton this afternoon.

The Reds were slow out of the blocks at St Mary’s but had started to gain the upper hand by the time they broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Dominik Szoboszlai, who made the most of an atrocious error from the home side.

A cheap giveaway from Flynn Downes presented the Hungarian with a shooting chance from the edge of the penalty area, and he had time and space to curl the ball past Alex McCarthy and open the scoring.

Carragher hails ‘sublime’ finish from Szoboszlai

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports (14:30), Carragher adomnished Southampton over the manner in which they conceded but also hailed the quality of the finish from Liverpool’s number 8.

The former Reds defender said: “Take nothing away from the finish, it’s sublime, but Southampton have shot themselves in the foot again.”

Just what Szoboszlai needed

Szoboszlai will certainly have welcomed his first Premier League goal of the season, and just his second in all competitions (Transfermarkt), and he certainly dispatched it well even if it was presented to him on a plate from the home side.

It’s only his fourth goal in his 45th appearance in the English top flight, and for all his talents, there’s certainly room for improvement from the 24-year-old when it comes to finding the net.

Unfortunately for him and Liverpool, the lead didn’t last too long as Southampton were awarded a penalty that Caoimhin Kelleher saved, only for Adam Armstrong to slam home the rebound and equalise for the Saints.

At least on a personal level, Szoboszlai has capitalised on being restored to the Reds’ starting line-up by Arne Slot today, and the finish past McCarthy might boost his case for selection against Real Madrid and Manchester City over the coming week.

Hopefully he can take confidence from opening his Premier League account for the season. At the time of writing, his team could certainly do with him building on that.