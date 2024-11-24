Mo Salah goal doesn’t happen without one majestic moment from Liverpool teammate

Image via Sky Sports

Mo Salah has now scored in nine of Liverpool’s 12 Premier League games this season, finding the net during the second half against Southampton this afternoon.

The Egyptian took his tally to 11 goals for the campaign as he calmly stroked the ball past Alex McCarthy in the 65th minute to make it 2-2 during a rollercoaster clash at St Mary’s.

Salah scores for Liverpool yet again

As cool and composed a finish as it was from the 32-year-old, Saints manager Russell Martin will have been disappointed with his goalkeeper for misjudging the flight of the ball and finding himself in no-mans-land as it rolled gently into his net.

However, Salah will also be giving thanks to Ryan Gravenberch for a simply brilliant assist, lofting the ball from the halfway line into the forward’s path at the edge of the penalty area as the Dutchman judged the power and direction of the pass perfectly.

Gravenberch gets first assist of the season

From a neutral perspective, much of the focus will likely be on McCarthy for his horrendous and costly misjudgment, which was particularly poor for a goalkeeper of his experience.

Nonetheless, plenty of credit must go to Gravenberch for the quality of the pass to Salah, and the assist was indicative of the tremendous season that the 22-year-old has been enjoying under Arne Slot.

Surprisingly for a midfielder who’s been ever-present in Liverpool’s Premier League campaign up to now, it was actually the Dutchman’s first goal contribution of 2024/25 on his 16th appearance in all competitions.

He’ll be delighted to get that particular monkey off his back this afternoon, and he did so in style with a brilliant pass into the Egyptian King.

Hopefully we’ll see plenty more of that from Gravenberch throughout the remainder of the season!

You can check out the Dutchman’s assist for Salah below, via @SkySportsPL on X: