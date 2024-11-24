Liverpool team news v Southampton: 3 changes from Arne Slot as big Mac Allister decision made

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

For Liverpool, today presents a glorious opportunity to strengthen their Premier League title ambitions, which have gathered increasing momentum over the past four weeks.

While the Reds have dropped just two points since mid-September (and that in a respectable 2-2 draw away to Arsenal), Manchester City in second place have lost three top-flight matches in a row, with yesterday’s 0-4 drubbing at home to Tottenham sending tremors of disbelief throughout the division.

Arne Slot’s league leaders can duly open a gap of eight points to the champions this afternoon if they defeat bottom club Southampton at St Mary’s, with a full 24 points separating the two teams in action on the south coast.

Liverpool are still without the likes of Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa for today’s fixture, but let’s take a look at the line-up that the head coach has selected to take on Russell Martin’s Saints.

Liverpool starting XI v Southampton

The Reds’ starting XI shows three changes from the team which began their last fixture, the 2-0 win over Aston Villa 15 days ago.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, with one change to the backline ahead of him as Conor Bradley comes in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. Andy Robertson is once more preferred to Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

A midfield reshuffle sees Alexis Mac Allister rested after his return from South America in midweek, so Curtis Jones drops back to partner Ryan Gravenberch in the engine room, with Dominik Szoboszlai returning to the line-up in the number 10 role.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez start once again, while Cody Gakpo comes in for Luis Diaz on the left flank, with the latter having also travelled twice across the Atlantic over the past fortnight.

Harvey Elliott returns to the matchday squad for the first time in nearly three months, having been out with a fractured foot for almost the whole of autumn. Harvey Davies is among two goalkeepers on the bench, along with Vitezslav Jaros.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below