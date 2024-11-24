‘Wants to stay…’ – Sky journalist claims Liverpool maestro ‘has no plans to leave’ Anfield

Image via Sky Sports News

A reliable journalist has claimed that, contrary to some recent reports, one Liverpool player has no intention of leaving the club any time soon.

Earlier this month, there were rumours from Italy that Federico Chiesa was prepared to push for an exit from Anfield in the January transfer window after a false start to his career on Merseyside, with fitness problems limiting him to just 78 minutes of game-time so far.

However, Florian Plettenberg has indicated that the Italian forward is keen to fight for his place in Arne Slot’s side over the coming months.

On Saturday, the Sky Deutschland reporter posted on X: “Understand that Federico Chiesa currently has no plans to leave Liverpool in the winter. A loan move is also not an option at this stage. The 27-year-old wants to stay and prove himself. So far, he has only played 78 minutes this season. Contract until 2028.”

Chiesa could soon make up for lost time at Liverpool

Having not featured for Liverpool since the Carabao Cup tie against West Ham two months ago, it’s fair to say that Chiesa’s move to Anfield hasn’t gone as either he or the club would’ve planned when he joined from Juventus in late August.

The lack of a pre-season in Turin over the summer has affected him right throughout the autumn, with Slot admitting that the situation has been ‘far from ideal’ and hinting that it’s taken longer for him to get back up to match fitness than originally hoped (Liverpool Echo).

Reds fans might’ve been encouraged by an Instagram post from the 27-year-old over the weekend which showed him partaking in training and wearing a broad smile (with an emoji to that effect in the accompanying caption), which’d suggest that he’s more than happy with life on Merseyside despite his lack of involvement so far.

With Liverpool still having 11 more matches to play before the end of 2024, there could be plenty of opportunities for Chiesa to prove his worth to the club in the coming weeks if he can finally shake off the fitness concerns which have dogged him over the past three months.

Let’s hope that he can soon make up for lost time and, once and for all, dispel any rumours from his homeland about a swift return to Serie A.