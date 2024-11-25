Is Alisson at risk of losing his place with Kelleher’s fine form?

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation has become a hot topic of discussion in recent months, with Caoimhin Kelleher’s exceptional performances sparking some debate on social media about Alisson Becker’s status as the club’s undisputed number 1.

The Brazilian has long been regarded as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers, but the Irishman’s impressive displays – particularly in recent weeks – have proven that he’s more than capable of rising to the occasion. This has led some to question whether the 26-year-old could eventually pose a serious challenge for a fixed starting role at Anfield.

Liverpool’s dominance so far this season has been nothing short of remarkable. They currently lead both the Champions League and Premier League tables, solidifying their status as one of Europe’s premier clubs. This success is due in no small part to the contributions of Kelleher, whose impressive performances have provided crucial support to the team.

Alisson a cornerstone at Liverpool

Alisson, a two-time Copa América winner among other achievements, is a key figure in Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League successes and has long been an integral part of the team. His shot-stopping ability, leadership and presence in the penalty area have made him a cornerstone of the squad.

However, Kelleher’s performances in cup competitions – most notably in domestic tournaments – have given him an increasing profile. He’s often impressed when called upon, and his displays in the Carabao Cup and other games have shown that he can handle the pressure of playing at the highest level.

His calm demeanor, strong distribution and ability to make crucial saves in key moments haven’t gone unnoticed, and many believe that he has the potential to be a first-choice goalkeeper at another Premier League club if given the chance.

Unfortunately for the Irishman, Slot has stated that the Brazil international will be his go-to ‘keeper whenever he’s fit and available.

Could Kelleher yet displace Alisson altogether?

Kelleher’s rise has also prompted speculation about his future at the club. Although he has been loyal and professional in his role as Alisson’s understudy, there are growing concerns that the 26-year-old could seek regular first-team football elsewhere if his opportunities at Anfield continue to be limited.

Sources close to the player have suggested that he may seek to leave the club in search of a move which’d guarantee him a starting role, and he has reportedly confided in friends that he plans to seek a transfer next year. This situation could open the door for 2025 arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili to immediately challenge Alisson for the shirt in Slot’s starting XI.

At the moment, the Brazilian is still the clear number 1 at Liverpool, but Kelleher’s recent performances – including his penalty save in the Nations League – suggest that he’s evolved beyond settling for a backup role. If the Irishman continues to impress, it could result in more opportunities for him in the first team, especially in cup competitions where line-up changes have been abundant.

Whether or not Kelleher’s fine form will ever translate into a genuine challenge for Alisson’s starting role remains to be seen, but the competition between the two goalkeepers adds an interesting dynamic to Liverpool’s squad.

For now, it appears that the ex-Roma stopper’s place is secure, but the Republic of Ireland international’s continued rise could make things more interesting in the months ahead, and make Slot re-evaluate his previous declaration.