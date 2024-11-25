Arne Slot aims subtle dig at Arsenal in attempt to calm Liverpool title talk

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot won’t be so naive as to not be aware of the increased expectation of his team to win the Premier League this season because of a great start to the campaign.

However, in an attempt to calm some building excitement, the boss had an important message to those inside and outside of the club.

Speaking with the press after our victory over Southampton, the 46-year-old said: “Arsenal led by eight points and [Manchester] City came back, so you know if you face Arsenal, City, Chelsea and all these other teams – Tottenham [Hotspur] were great yesterday, as well – they’re all able to win so many games in a row.

“It’s nice to have this position, but we are definitely not getting carried away.”

It may seem likely a thinly veiled attack on the Gunners but, whilst this may be true, it’s just a way to demonstrate that a lead at the top of the Premier League can quickly be chipped away at due to the quality in our division.

Looking for last minute Liverpool vs. Real Madrid tickets? Get them here

Arne Slot is attempting to calm the growing Liverpool excitement

It’s no secret that our next match could end in an 11-point gap between ourselves and Manchester City, something which would be a real statement on our part.

The new boss has a growing relationship with his new supporters, something that was on show after the full time whistle at St. Mary’s, and is being honest with us again.

With Mikel Arteta already using excuses as to why we’re so far ahead of them though, it would be nice to see this gap grow even bigger.

Let’s hope this gulf continues to extend this weekend.

You can view Slot’s comments on Arsenal via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men