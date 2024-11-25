Arne Slot did something with travelling Liverpool fans he’s never done before; it was Klopp-esque

Pictures via @LewisSteele_ on X

Arne Slot was given the unenviable task of replacing Jurgen Klopp but it’s safe to say that he’s delivered so far as our boss and another victory away from home has only strengthened his relationship with our fans.

After Mo Salah’s second half double secured three points on the south coast, it meant that the full time scenes were jubilant for players and supporters alike.

This led to our head coach heading over to the corner of St. Mary’s where our fans were gathered and he enjoyed a moment with them, unlike what we’ve seen from him before.

As reported by Lewis Steele on X: ‘Arne Slot conducts the away end with his hand to sing his song. They duly oblige.’



It was a real Klopp-esque moment of fan interaction from the Dutchman and demonstrated an ever-growing relationship that we’re all experiencing.

Arne Slot’s bond with Liverpool fans is growing every day

It’s great to see that the former Feyenoord man is still surprising our supporters, something he also did to Jamie Carragher during the match with Southampton.

With an eight-point gap now secured at the top of the table, we have a midweek distraction of Real Madrid before welcoming Manchester City to Anfield in the hope of making our lead even greater.

It’s a special time to be a Red at the moment and there’s a slowly growing belief that we could achieve something really special this season.

There’s still so much of the campaign to go though and a feeling that the team are yet to hit top gear together, now we just have to trust in the new coaches at the club and hope the wins keep coming.

You can watch the video of Slot with Liverpool fans via @LewisSteele_ on X:

Arne Slot conducts the away end with his hand to sing his song. They duly oblige. pic.twitter.com/KkBtGrYHLu — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) November 24, 2024

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men