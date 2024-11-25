‘I must say…’ – Jamie Carragher issues strong rebuke after Mo Salah’s contract bombshell

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Carragher has admonished Mo Salah for speaking publicly about his contract situation following Liverpool’s win over Southampton on Sunday.

The Egyptian made a rare appearance in the media mixed zone after the game to declare that he’s yet to be offered a new deal at Anfield, with just seven months remaining on his existing terms, adding that he’s disappointed to have not yet received an offer from the club.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, the former Reds defender claimed that the reason for the ongoing uncertainty is because the 32-year-old and LFC chiefs haven’t yet struck a consensus on key factors of a potential new contract.

Carragher rebukes Salah over contract comments

Carragher went on to reprimand Salah for going public with his feelings on the matter, saying: “I’m desperate for them to meet in the middle, but I must say, I am very disappointed with Mo Salah [over] that interview yesterday after the game. Liverpool have got Real Madrid midweek and Manchester City at the weekend. That’s the story for Liverpool right now.

“We’re all quite aware – certainly the local reporters are in Liverpool – that in the seven years he’s been at the club, he’s stopped in the mixed zone twice. That’s his right, absolutely fine, but he decided to stop for the third time away at Southampton off the back of winning Liverpool the game, and put that out.

“The most important thing for Liverpool this season is not the future of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold. The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League. That is more important than any of those players.

“If he continues to put comments out, or if his agent keeps putting cryptic tweets out, that’s selfish. That’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

Does Carragher have a point?

We take Carragher’s point about Salah dropping that bombshell revelation about his contract situation immediately prior to two of Liverpool’s biggest games of the season, and the destabilising effect that it could have ahead of the Anfield double header against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, it’s also easy to understand the Egyptian’s evident frustrations that the matter has been allowed to remain unresolved for so long, particularly when he’s delivered so consistently for the club since his arrival in 2017.

Of course there may be discrepancies between LFC chiefs and the 32-year-old about major contractual elements such as the wages on offer and the length of any deal, but it’s not unreasonable to ask why those factors weren’t addressed before now.

Carragher is likely speaking for every Liverpool fan when he says that he’s ‘desperate’ for Salah to stay, despite subsequently arguing that the Reds managed to moved on from the departures of previous favourites such as Steven Gerrard, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Robbie Fowler.

We know the day will come that we have to say goodbyre to the Egyptian King, but let’s pray that the dreaded moment is still some way off.