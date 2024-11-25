BBC pundit responds as Russell Martin fumes over controversial call during Liverpool v Southampton

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool can hardly consider themselves fortunate in achieving another victory in the Premier League, even if they did make hard work of their 3-2 win over Southampton.

Arne Slot’s men were, ultimately, the more dominant side on the day, securing the lion’s share of possession (62.2%), a whopping 11 shots on target, and 51 touches in the opponents’ box compared to the Saints’ 17.

Not a bad day in the office in light of the struggles the Reds have previously endured coming directly off the back of an international break. And thanks in no small part to Liverpool stalwart Mo Salah’s latest efforts on the pitch.

Just the small matter then of Real Madrid in the Champions League before rendezvousing with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in December!

Russell Martin unhappy with penalty call against Liverpool

Russell Martin was far from pleased with the officiating, which, in his view, may have cost his side points on Sunday.

The Southampton boss pointed to Adam Armstrong’s collision with Caoimhin Kelleher in the box, which saw the former penalised for handball.

“We should have had a penalty on Adam Armstrong. I don’t know what they will say but VAR went to have a look at it,” the 38-year-old told reporters (via the Liverpool Echo).

“If the goalkeeper comes out and Adam is trying to play the ball and misses the ball and affects his run, at that point it’s a foul. My definition is it is a foul. It’s given as handball after the contact by Adam. But my understanding is it was a penalty.”

What did they make of it over on BBC MOTD 2?

Danny Murphy joined Steph Houghton on BBC MOTD 2 to dissect the call in question.

“I think it would have been soft, but I do understand Russell Martin’s grievance,” the former Liverpool midfielder said.

“Some weeks you will see those given. So it’s not an outrageous disappointment from him.”

The ex-WSL star said: “At that moment in the game, they were getting on top of Liverpool and had just scored to make it 2-1.

“I think here, once that ball goes through to Armstrong, obviously him and [Conor] Bradley are jostling for the ball. They’re claiming handball because he lands on it, but in this instance here I think you see Kelleher come out here and he doesn’t take any of the ball so I can kind of understand his frustration.

“It wasn’t given and that would have made it 3-1 if it was.”

