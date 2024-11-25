David Lynch shares worrying Liverpool injury update ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Image via David Lynch - Liverpool FC on YouTube

David Lynch has shared news of a potentially worrying injury development for Liverpool ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Kostas Tsimikas missed the Reds’ 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend due to a knock that he suffered in training, with Andy Robertson once more starting at left-back.

It looks as though the Scotland captain will be called upon again for Los Blancos’ midweek visit to Anfield, judging by an update from the reliable journalist.

Lynch provides Tsimikas injury update

Speaking to Anfield Index, Lynch didn’t completely rule out Tsimikas from playing against Real Madrid, although the absence of any specific update suggests that the 28-year-old could be doubtful for the fixture.

The journalist said: “There’s nothing concrete on Tsimikas but I did speak to someone close to him yesterday and they suggested that they don’t know yet, which doesn’t sound great.

“I’d love to see him back because I didn’t think Andy Robertson looked himself against Southampton, so we need that rotation to keep them both fresh.”

Tsimikas mightn’t be risked if not fully fit

Tsimikas has largely had to be patient for a starting berth since joining Liverpool in 2020, although he’s been selected by Arne Slot for three of our four Champions League games so far this season.

The head coach has frequently rotated between him and Robertson in recent weeks, and he might’ve opted to do so again for the Real Madrid game. However, even if the Greece left-back is cleared to feature, it might be slightly too soon to throw him straight back into the starting XI if it’s touch-and-go.

Lynch’s observation about the Scot against Southampton is fair, with the usually dependable 30-year-old enduring a tough day at the office as he gave away a penalty and all too often failed to find a teammate with his crosses (only three out of 11).

Slot will likely clarify in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday whether or not Tsimikas is likely to be available for the visit of Los Blancos to Anfield. Fingers crossed that the Greek Scouser will recover in time to at least give the Liverpool boss a decision to make between two reliable left-back options.