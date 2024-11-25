Supercomputer predicts who will win Premier League title out of Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea & Arsenal

(Photos by Julian Finney & Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool still have a long way to go in the Premier League title race, despite going eight points clear of Manchester City.

On the lookout for any remaining tickets ahead of LFC v RM? Today may be your lucky day – just click here!

A 3-2 win over Southampton was enough to see the Reds capitalise on their league rivals’ surprise 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

With the 2024/25 season practically a third of the way through, however, it’s certainly worth taking stock of the situation at the very least.

Liverpool looking very strong heading into Man City clash

The possibility of turning an eight-point lead into 11 points, with Arne Slot’s side set to welcome Manchester City to Anfield at the start of December, is nothing to sniff at.

It’s worth pointing out that things could quickly change if Pep Guardiola’s men secure an unlikely victory at L4, but in the meantime, the numbers are in Liverpool’s favour.

In fact, as things currently stand, we have a 69.5% chance of lifting the Premier League title at the end of the 2024/25 season, according to Opta’s supercomputer.

You can catch the clip in question below, courtesy of Sky Sports coverage:

Liverpool are 69.5% likely to win the Premier League title according to Opta 🖥😮 pic.twitter.com/mdXMCaKCzT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 25, 2024

Liverpool must capitalise on Man City disarray

Who would have thought that Guardiola would extend his worst run of games in management to five defeats on the trot?

City are in a state of utter, total disarray, which could very well mean the club is set to go on one of its trademark winning streaks that sees them win the vast majority of their remaining fixtures.

In the meantime, however, Liverpool must ensure their own ruthless streak carries over into December in order to seal a healthy lead in the likely event the incumbent champions recover.

Team Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Liverpool 24 (2nd) 8 (1st) 16 (1st) Man City 22 (4th) 17 (joint-9th) 5 (joint-5th) Chelsea 23 (3rd) 14 (7th) 9 (joint-3rd) Arsenal 21 (joint-5th) 12 (3rd) 9 (joint-3rd) Brighton 21 (joint-5th) 16 (8th) 5 (joint-5th) Tottenham 27 (1st) 13 (joint-4th) 14 (2nd)

Arne Slot has turned Liverpool into the most well-rounded side in the English top flight this season and couldn’t be in a better position (barring the return of a few injured stars) heading into the clash in question.

Leave no quarter, Reds. It’s a rare opportunity to heap more pressure on City’s shoulders going into the remainder of the league campaign.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men