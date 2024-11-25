(Video) What Luis Diaz did during celebrations after Mo Salah winner vs Southampton

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s shirt only comes off on the biggest of occasions.

Southampton away may not seem to fit that category on the face of it, but if you can look at the wider context of a 3-2 win over Russell Martin’s men, it all quickly makes sense.

Another slip-up from Manchester City saw Arne Slot’s men demonstrate their sheer ruthlessness in the 2024/25 campaign to capitalise and go eight points clear at the top of the table.

With the Sky Blues up next in the Premier League on December 1, a win down on the south coast sets up a fixture of titanic importance next month.

Luis Diaz sends a Mo Salah-themed message

As the entire Liverpool squad got back into position after celebrating our Egyptian King’s winning goal at St Mary’s Stadium, Luis Diaz was spotted showing off his fellow forward’s shirt to the travelling Reds.

A clear message of appreciation for the man with 22 goal contributions (including 10 league goals) so far this term.

Diaz showing the fans the Salah shirt 😍 pic.twitter.com/4MKriDHA5G — LFC (@lfc_allting) November 24, 2024

How did Mo Salah get on against Southampton?

The former Roma hitman was awarded an 8.2/10 score from Sofascore for his contributions down south after hitting two goals against the league strugglers – a fair reflection of the 32-year-old’s xG score of 1.86.

Salah racked up one key pass, hit the woodwork once, missed three big chances and won 4/8 ground duels amid 46 touches. Quite the industrious outing!

Jamie Carragher sent the strongest message of the night

Our beloved former centre-back Jamie Carragher was on comms duty for the Liverpool v Southampton clash and repeated a plea previously spotted on the Kop after the Egyptian sunk his latest effort.

“Mo Salah, he fires the bow – now give him his dough,” the Sky Sports pundit said.

With the right-sided winger continuing his remarkable run of goalscoring form and escaping the clutches of Father Time, we’re more than inclined to agree!

What on earth are we waiting for?

