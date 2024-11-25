Melissa Reddy softens Liverpool fans’ blow after Salah comments with positive contract update

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has shook Liverpool fans with his comments on a lack of contract offer being sent to him but Melissa Reddy has provided some positive updates on this.

Taking to X, the Sky Sports senior reporter stated: ‘No offer doesn’t mean no negotiations. A formal offer is only generally made when terms have been agreed.

‘Salah wants to stay, Liverpool want to keep him, and there’s some compromising to do from both sides.’

This collaborates with the report from James Pearce that stated not only were negotiations ongoing but that they were at a positive stage with the player’s agent.

Looking for last minute Liverpool vs. Real Madrid tickets? Get them here

Mo Salah may have been putting public pressure on the club

You can’t blame the 32-year-old for wanting to put pressure on the club but until we know what his demands are and what the club is offering, it’s hard to know who needs to compromise more at this stage.

At present it seems the player, club and supporters want this deal to happen and that can only be a positive to take from it all, now it’s down to Richard Hughes and his team to get an agreement over the line.

If we add on that Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future still hangs in the balance and the presence of another transfer window opening in just over a month – it’s a pivotal time for the club.

We can’t have Arne Slot’s brilliant work on the pitch being undone by events off it and let’s hope we can tie a bow on all these situations quickly and ensure both the short and long term success of the club.

You can view the Salah contract update via @MelissaReddy_ on X:

Mohamed Salah can’t be replaced in the algorithm. There is no younger version of him. He is HIM. What he has done and continues to do can’t be filtered down to a shot map, goal contributions or such. His availability, his appetite to better and challenge himself, his physical… — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 25, 2024

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men