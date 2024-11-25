Salah hints that Van Dijk shares his thoughts on Liverpool contract situation

Pictures via @SalahWorld11 on X

Mo Salah has worried many Liverpool supporters with his comments around a possible new contract and to rub salt into the wounds, Virgl van Dijk may share this skepticism.

Speaking in the press mix zone after our victory over Southampton, the Egyptian King said: “As you see, I’m very professional, everybody sees my work ethic, so I just try to enjoy football.

“And I will play at the top level for as long as possible. Me and this man [pointing to Van Dijk].”

It seems to suggest that there’s a belief in both men that they can find another club at a similar level to the Reds, should a contract offer not be forthcoming.

The thought of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk leaving is terrifying

With James Pearce and Melissa Reddy downplaying the severity of this situation though, it’s important to note that no offer on the table doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been any negotiating at all.

That should reduce some initial fear for our supporters but it won’t stop the terrifying thought that we could lose both men (and Trent Alexander-Arnold) for free this summer.

You would think Richard Hughes and his team understand the severity of this situation and can surely see the importance of the trio to Arne Slot getting our side to the top of the league, which will hopefully lead to a positive conclusion soon.

All we can do is watch this public game of chess take place and cross our fingers for some good news.

Until then, the media storm will continue to grow in severity and this all feels like bad press we really don’t need right now.

You can watch Salah’s comments on Van Dijk via @SalahWorld11 on X:

🗣️🎙️الأسطورة محمد صلاح: "أنا محترف للغاية، يمكن للجميع رؤية التزامي في التدريبات، أحاول فقط الاستمتاع بكرة القدم، سألعب على أعلى مستوى لأطول فترة ممكنة.أنا وهذا الرجل (يشير لـ فاندايك)". pic.twitter.com/cbrYGznAaj — عالم صلاح (@SalahWorld11) November 25, 2024

