‘Eventually…’ – David Ornstein shares Salah contract verdict after what he’s heard from ‘talks’

Images via Sky Sports Premier League and Michael Steele/Getty Images

David Ornstein has given his verdict on the contract saga surrounding Mo Salah and Liverpool.

The Egyptian prompted widespread concern among Reds supporters when he declared that he’s yet to be offered a new deal by his club and that, as it stands, he’s ‘more out than in’ when it comes to his long-term future at Anfield.

As James Pearce and Melissa Reddy pointed out, though, the absence of a contract offer doesn’t strictly mean that negotiations aren’t taking place, and there still seems to be a mutual desire to extend the relationship once some crucial details can be agreed upon.

Ornstein shares Salah contract verdict

As per The Athletic, Ornstein has outlined that ‘positive’ talks are ongoing between Salah and Liverpool and that, while reaching a resolution won’t be straightforward, he expects that the 32-year-old will ultimately sign a contract extension.

The journalist said: “It’s clear Salah wants to stay at Liverpool and vice versa, but it will come down to whether Liverpool will/can meet his expectations. I hear talks are positive, even if no formal offer has landed to date.

“This is not as simple as it might seem and there are many factors, but Salah remains world-class on the pitch and is showing no sign of slowing, his conduct off-field is said to be exemplary, and he’d surely have his pick of clubs were he on the market.

“Personal opinion? They eventually reach an agreement to renew.”

Hopefully Salah and Liverpool will strike an agreement soon

It’s natural that Liverpool fans will have been panicking when Salah said that he hasn’t yet been offered a new deal, particularly when non-English clubs will be free to approach him about a pre-contract agreement in just over five weeks’ time.

Supporters might be justifiably wondering why the situation surrounding a player who’s been so crucial for so long has been allowed to drift this far without being nipped in the bud – when he last penned an extension at Anfield in 2022, it was with 12 months remaining on his previous terms rather than the seven we’re at now.

FSG might have reservations about offering £350,000 per week to someone who’ll be 33 next June, but as we’ve argued before, we’re not talking about any ordinary footballer here, but instead one who’s fifth on the list of all-time top goalscorers in LFC history.

It’s encouraging to hear that there seems to be a mutual desire for an agreement to be struck, and hopefully Salah and Liverpool can come to terms on the key factors which could make or break his future at the club.

Ornstein sounds confident that it’ll happen – let’s hope he’s proven right!