Real Madrid could welcome back trio from injury for Liverpool clash; big name definitely out

Real Madrid are hopeful of welcoming back three players from injury in time for their clash against Liverpool on Wednesday night, but one big name has now been ruled out for Los Blancos.

Two genuine European heavyweights face off at Anfield in the Champions League this week, with the six-time continental kings taking on the current holders of the trophy, who’ve had a surprisingly slow start to this season’s competition by losing two of their first four games.

Reds boss Arne Slot is set to be deprived of a few familar faces for Wednesday’s clash, and the same can be said for his counterpart Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid injury latest

According to the Evening Standard, Real Madrid trio Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez are all pushing to be available for the game against Liverpool as they near a comeback from their respective injury troubles.

However, as reported by Marca, Vinicius Junior suffered a hamstring problem in the weekend win over Leganes and has now been ruled out for the next month, meaning that he’ll miss the midweek trip to Anfield.

Can Liverpool finally get one over on Real Madrid?

Liverpool fans will probably be quite relieved that Real Madrid will be without their number 7 on Wednesday, given the punishment he’s meted out to the Reds in previous years.

The Brazilian netted his team’s winner against us in the 2022 Champions League final and scored twice in a 3-1 win over LFC in April 2021, repeating the trick in their 5-2 triumph at Anfield two years later to leave him with five goals in as many games against the Merseysiders (Transfermarkt).

He’s not the only player that Los Blancos will be missing this week, with David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao all sidelined with long-term injuries, and it remains to be seen if the aforementioned Rodrygo, Tchouameni and Vazquez will recover in time for the match.

Considering the extensive list of absentees for Real Madrid, and Liverpool’s imperious form under Slot, the Reds might well see Wednesday’s showdown as their best chance in years to finally get some vengeance on the Bernabeu giants for a litany of defeats over the past decade.

While obviously we’re hoping for a home win at Anfield in midweek, we wish Vinicius a swift recovery, as it’s never good to see players suffering an injury.