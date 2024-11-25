Liverpool could replicate game-changing £67m transfer as Reds show interest in European prodigy

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Reports from Italy suggest that Liverpool might venture once more along a transfer path which worked wonders for them in the past.

Reds fans have the hierarchy at AS Roma to thank for selling them two of the biggest game-changers of modern times at Anfield, with Mo Salah swapping the Stadio Olimpico for Anfield in 2017 and Alisson Becker following suit a year later.

The latter has gone on to be the world’s best player in his position during his time on Merseyside, making his not inconsiderable £67m transfer fee look like an absolute bargain.

More than six years on from signing the Brazil number one – who’s now due to return from injury in the near future – Liverpool could have their sights set on another Roma goalkeeper.

Liverpool showing interest in Renato Marin

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Reds are among several top European clubs showing an interest in Renato Marin, with Juventus, Marseille and Inter Milan also firm admirers of the 18-year-old netminder, who was born the day after his native Italy won the World Cup in 2006.

The teenager’s contract with the Giallorossi expires next summer, and with negotiations over a possible renewal encountering some ‘hitches’, that could give his many suitors an opportunity to snap him up on a free transfer in 2025.

Could Marin be Alisson 2.0 at Liverpool?

The prospect of Liverpool signing a goalkeeper from Roma will inevitably evoke echoes of the Alisson signing, although in this instance it wouldn’t exactly be a like-for-like replica.

Whereas our current number 1 was already experienced at a high level and had just played in the World Cup for Brazil at the time of his arrival at Anfield, Marin has yet to make a senior career appearance, although he’s been on the bench for all of the Giallorossi’s Serie A and Europa League games this season (Transfermarkt).

The 18-year-old has played 47 times at under-20 level for his club, with 57 goals conceded (1.21 per game) and 14 clean sheets (29.8% of appearances), respectable returns which nonetheless offer room for improvement.

With Liverpool already boasting Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher as proven first-team options, Vitezslav Jaros a capable reserve and Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving next year, the goalkeeping position currently appears to be in very safe hands, if you pardon the pun.

However, Marin would very much represent an option for the future rather than the short-term and, similar to the Czech stopper, would likely embark on a few loan spells before being entrusted as the number one at Anfield.

The Reds have struck gold with signing a goalkeeper from Roma before. Can they do the same again in the coming months?