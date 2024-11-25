Roy Keane highlights Liverpool’s ‘injury luck’ despite seven absentees vs Southampton

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

If you listened to the noise from the media you would be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool have had no injury concerns at all this season, something Roy Keane certainly seems to believe.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United midfielder said: “Liverpool have been excellent, big goal threat, again a bit of luck with injuries but what a chance they have of winning this title.”

It’s nice to know that the Irishman has belief that the Reds can win the title but it’s hard not to highlight the blinkered view on our fitness concerns.

Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that we would be without four players for the trip to Southampton and things only got worse by time kick-off rolled around.

Looking for last minute Liverpool vs. Real Madrid tickets? Get them here

Liverpool’s injury woes are being ignored in the media

We played at St. Mary’s without Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas and with both Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz not fit enough to start.

Darwin Nunez began the game but likely wouldn’t have been in from the start if we had any more attacking options and Harvey Elliott’s return was seemingly rushed in order to bolster our substitute options.

Because things are rosy at Anfield, the noise from the fans about these woes isn’t as loud and so those in the media are assuming we’re without concern.

We’re actually facing a race against time to get player back so that we can compete against Real Madrid and Manchester City this week.

Let’s hope that Mo Salah can keep scoring and the rest of the squad can help us extend a lead in both the Champions League and Premier League.

You can view Keane’s comments on Liverpool (from 1:20) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men