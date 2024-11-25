What Endo did in the 93rd minute vs Southampton shows why Liverpool fans love him

Pictures via Premier League Productions

Wataru Endo is very much a squad player in the current Liverpool team with his minutes heavily reduced but that doesn’t stop him from making an impact any time he’s given a chance to shine.

That was true once again during the match against Southamtpon as he came onto the field late on in the game in place of Darwin Nunez, as we looked to secure the victory.

What followed was a moment that illustrated why we hold the captain of Japan in such high esteem as he skillfully helped to wind down the clock with a brilliant dribble away from the on-rushing defenders.

The 31-year-old occupied four different defenders and chipped some precious seconds off the clock in the 93rd minute of the game.

With a repeat of his similar efforts against Crystal Palace earlier in the campaign, it’s not hard to see why fans love him so much.

Wataru Endo is nearing ‘cult hero’ status for many Liverpool fans

You can tell from the former Stuttgart man’s comments on our fans and home stadium that he has a similar amount of love for us as we do for him.

As much as there were so many calls for a new defensive midfielder to arrive this summer, it’s hard to think that we can find another player who can fill this role any better.

With Ryan Gravenberch playing so well and the adaptability of Alexis Mac Allister, we’re well stocked and looking very strong at present.

Let’s hope this continues for the coming weeks and months, with the safety blanket of the captain of his nation ready to come and help wind down the clock whenever needed.

You can view the footage of Endo courtesy of Premier League Productions (via doutankyohi on Reddit):

