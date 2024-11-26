‘All I can say is’ – Andy Robertson now speaks out on Salah contract situation

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has spoken out regarding Mo Salah’s recent contract comments.

The Egyptian King was the hero for Liverpool at St. Mary’s on Sunday with his second half brace helping the Reds come from behind to earn all three points against Southampton.

Arne Slot’s side are now eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and Robertson is keen to ensure Salah’s contract comments don’t act as a distraction for him and his teammates.

“For us as players it’s nothing we can get involved in,” the Scotland captain said (as quoted by The Mirror).

“All I can say is: look at Mo today, yesterday, he’s the ultimate professional. It goes for all three of them, Virgil and Trent too, they are so focused on the next game and being leaders.”

Sunday posed a perfect opportunity for our No.11 to put pressure on the club’s hierarchy after yet another stellar performance.

Dropping points to Russell Martin’s side would’ve been extremely disappointing but thankfully Salah stepped up to take his goals tally for the season to 12 for the season (across all competitions).

The former AS Roma man also has six assists to his name which further underlines his importance to the side.

The fact the club is yet to offer him a deal or speak to him about extending his stay on Merseyside is simply stunning.

The 32-year-old remains focussed on helping the club lift more silverware this term but there’s no doubting that his latest comments could be a distraction for all involved at the club.