(Video) ‘I would go…’ – Where Jamie Carragher ranks Mo Salah among all-time Liverpool greats

Image via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher has classified Mo Salah among Liverpool’s greatest players of all time, despite admonishing the 32-year-old on live TV on Monday night.

During his regular slot on Sky Sports’ MNF, the former Reds defender branded the Egyptian ‘selfish’ for speaking out about the lack of a contract offer at Anfield at the start of a week in which his team face gigantic fixtures against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

In spite of that rebuke, the 46-year-old still feels that our current number 11 belongs in the discussion over the best to ever pull on the iconic red shirt.

Carragher ranks Salah among Liverpool’s greatest

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Carragher proclaimed: “I would say Mo Salah is in the top five players to ever play for Liverpool Football Club. I would go Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Ian Rush and I’d put Mo Salah in fifth position. That’s how highly I rate him. That’s how special this guy is.”

That didn’t stop the pundit from stressing that the Reds overcame the departures of many club legends in the past to continue winning trophies.

Carragher ranking sums up Salah’s greatness

Carragher’s ranking of Salah as Liverpool’s fifth-best player in their history corresponds with the Egyptian’s current placing in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts, and it speaks to the forward’s greatness that he was mentioned over a host of genuine Anfield legends.

Kevin Keegan, John Barnes, Robbie Fowler, Phil Neal, Ian Callaghan, Ian St John, Emlyn Hughes, Roger Hunt, Alan Hansen and Ray Clemence are among some of the greats who didn’t make the 46-year-old’s top five, and that sums up just how massive an impact our current number 11 has made.

It also highlights just why the Anfield hierarchy would be negligent in the extreme to allow the winger to depart on a free transfer next summer if they’re unable to agree upon a new contract for him, and fans have every right to question why the situation has been allowed to go unresolved for this long.

Carragher is right in saying that Liverpool have moved on from the depatures of all the great players of the past, and they’ll do the same with Salah, but it’s the timing and cirumstances of his eventual exit which matter greatly.

You can watch Carragher’s ranking of the best Liverpool players of all time below (from 2:05), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: