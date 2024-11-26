(Video) What Feyenoord fans sang at the Etihad will delight Liverpool supporters

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday in what is a huge game for both sides.

The Reds could extend the gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s men to 11 points while the Sky Blues will look to end a run of three straight league defeats.

Tonight, however, City have been in action against Arne Slot’s former side Feyenoord in the Champions League.

The travelling supporters from Rotterdam have made themselves heard in Manchester, despite being 3-0 down (at the time of writing), and Liverpool fans will love what was ringing around the Etihad.

‘Arne Slot La La La’ was the chant coming from the away section proving how popular a figure the Dutchman was and still is despite moving to Liverpool in the summer.

Slot has hit the ground running in England so far with his side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and four wins from four in Europe’s premier club competition.

The Merseysiders will seek to continue their fine form against European champions Real Madrid at Anfield tomorrow night.

