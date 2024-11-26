Report: FSG very confident Liverpool stalwart will sign new contract; announcement expected soon

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Contract matters have dominated much of the off-field discussion among Liverpool supporters in recent months, with three crucial players seeing thier current deals expire next June.

As it stands, the trio of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all be free agents in just over seven months’ time, and the Egyptian has publicly revealed that he’s yet to be offered new terms by the club.

However, there could be considerably better news surrounding one of the Reds defenders whose future has also been in the spotlight.

Liverpool star now seems very likely to sign new contract

According to TEAMtalk, there’s now a genuine ‘belief’ among FSG that Trent will extend his stay at Liverpool, following reports that he could be offered a contract worth more than £400,000 per week, which’d make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Real Madrid have been linked with the 26-year-old for some time and maintained ‘constant contact’, but it’s understood that the right-back’s priority has always been to remain with his boyhood club. It’s also claimed that were it not for the apparent interest from Los Blancos, he’d have long since agreed a neew deal at Anfield.

LFC are apparently ‘relaxed’ about the situation, and there’s even hope that a contract extension could be announced ‘in the days and weeks before Christmas’ (i.e. in the next month).

New contract for Trent would be ideal early Christmas present

If indeed these reports are accurate, it looks as though Liverpool could tie down at least one of their most important players sooner rather than later, which’ll no doubt come as a massive relief to fans who’ve already been put through the wringer by the uncertainty regarding Trent, Salah and Van Dijk.

It may also provide an ideal antidote to the growing worry surrounding the Egyptian in light of his comments after the weekend win over Southampton, and Kaveh Solhekol told Sky Sports News on Monday (via TEAMtalk) that it’s most unlikely that the Reds won’t keep at least two of them at the club.

That isn’t the only good news to emerge regarding the vice-captain over the past 24 hours – as per James Pearce, he’s also trained with the LFC squad today ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid, having been sidelined for a couple of weeks due to injury.

Given the sheer volume of contrasting updates surrounding the trio’s contract situations, Liverpool fans will keep the champagne on ice until such time that an official announcement is made, but at least it now seems likely that Trent will preserve his status as a one-club player for the foreseeable future.

If he extends his stay at Anfield, it’d deliver an ideal early Christmas present for everyone of a Reds persuasion!