‘I had conversations’ – Jude Bellingham discusses prior Liverpool links ahead of UCL clash

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid during a press conference at the Etihad Stadium on April 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has suggested he ‘had conversations’ with Liverpool last year before completing a move to Real Madrid.

The England international, who will be in the starting XI for his side’s Champions League clash with the Reds at Anfield tomorrow, claimed he and his family couldn’t turn down a move to the Spanish capital when Los Blancos came calling.

The Madrid No.5, who is a good friend of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, was briefly linked with a move to Merseyside when he left Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The midfielder has claimed a transfer ‘wasn’t as close’ as the media made out at the time – in comments relayed by the ECHO’s Theo Squires on X.

Bellingham on Liverpool transfer links: It probably wasn't as close as a lot of the media made out. I had conversations with a few clubs. All the clubs were really respectful with my family. When Real Madrid come knocking on the door, it shakes the whole house.#LFC — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) November 26, 2024

There was certainly a lot of excitement around the potential transfer at the time.

Bellingham had previously admitted his admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and many put two and two together thinking the former Birmingham City man would want to follow in the Scouser’s footsteps and become a favourite at Anfield.

It wasn’t to be however, and the dynamic midfielder has flourished since his £115m move (Sky Sports) to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has six goal contributions in 14 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this term (across all competitions) and he’ll be eager to improve that tally in his homeland tomorrow.

The visitors will be without the services of lively forward Vinicius Jr while trio Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez are all pushing to be available for the game.