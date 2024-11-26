‘It’s disrespectful’ – Liverpool fans will appreciate Bellingham’s response to Alexander-Arnold question

England's defender #08 Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham walk on the pitch before the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham believes it would be ‘disrespectful’ to comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool amid transfer links with Real Madrid.

The Reds defender is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the current campaign and is yet to agree on a fresh deal.

The Scouser has become recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world since making his Liverpool debut in 2016 and rumours suggest that La Liga giants Madrid are interested in a move for the 26-year-old.

The England international is free to speak to foreign sides from January onwards but Bellingham, in comments relayed by the ECHO’s Theo Squires on X, did not want to weigh in on the situation ahead of his side’s Champions League clash at Anfield tomorrow night.

Bellingham on Alexander-Arnold: I'll be playing alongside him next season for England. He's a Liverpool player. I think it's disrespectful to come to his home and say something can be misconstrued. I hope he does really well, just not tomorrow night. But he's an #LFC player. — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) November 26, 2024

Mo Salah has sparked debate after he claimed he was ‘more out than in’ at Liverpool currently with the club’s hierarchy yet to offer the Egyptian a new deal.

Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, has previously stated ‘discussions are ongoing’ about a new deal but there’s yet to be any announcement regarding our skipper.

Salah, van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are three of the first names on the team sheet and it would be a huge blow to lose any of the trio at the end of the season.

The latter is our vice-captain and has more time on his side being the right side of 30 but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

There’s reportedly genuine ‘belief’ amongst FSG that the Scouser in our Team will extend his stay.