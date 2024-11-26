‘Liverpool feel…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops morning update on Mo Salah’s contract situation

Images via Michael Steele/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has issued an encouraging update for Liverpool fans regarding Mo Salah’s future at the club.

The Egyptian revealed after the Reds’ win over Southampton on Sunday that he’s yet to be offered a new contract at Anfield just seven months out from his current deal expiring, with many supporters fearing that he could walk away on a free transfer next summer.

However, the likes of David Ornstein and James Pearce have since indicated that negotiations are continuing in the background despite the absence of an offer at this moment in time, with the 32-year-old’s fate still in the balance.

Romano issues Salah contract update

Romano posted an update on Salah’s situation in a video on his eponymous YouTube channel on Tuesday morning in which he outlined that Liverpool intend to continue a dialogue with the player to try and strike an agreement.

The Italian said: “When Mo Salah says that there is no [offer] from Liverpool, it doesn’t mean that there are no discussions. Formally an official bid arrives when you make sure you are aligned on the financials of the contract, in this case a new contract.

“Liverpool sources insist talks took place with Mo Salah and Liverpool still plan to have a discussion with Mo Salah to understand what they can do and what they want to do together on both sides. They still plan to speak and talk again to Mo Salah in the next weeks and potentially months, so Liverpool feel they are still there.”

Romano added that, if the Egyptian were to leave Anfield in 2025, he ‘remains an important target of the Saudi Pro League’.

Liverpool running out of time to sort Salah’s contract

The primary message that several reliable reporters have been trying to convey over the past 24 hours is that Liverpool and Salah are maintaining a dialogue over a possible contract extension but have yet to reach a conclusion.

The Egyptian’s wording that he’s ‘probably more out than in’ and that the outcome is out of his hands might’ve made the situation seem drastically worse than what it actually is, with his desire to stay at the club being made clear.

The concern is that LFC no longer have ‘months’ to resolve the matter, not when prospective suitors from outside England will be able to approach the player in just over five weeks’ time regarding a potential pre-contract agreement to join them on a free transfer next summer.

To say that the clock is ticking would be an understatement, but at least there seems a mutual determination between Liverpool and Salah to thrash out a new deal, so long as each party can come to an agreement regarding the particulars which seem to be proving problematic.