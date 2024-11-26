(Video) One reporter had Arne Slot in a fit of laugher after question nobody was expecting

Image via BBC Match of the Day

Arne Slot knew he was going to be asked about topics such as Mo Salah’s contract comments, the injury status of a few Liverpool players and the team’s upcoming opponents in his press conference this afternoon prior to the Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

However, he seemed taken aback and quite amused at one random question which elicited laughter not just from him, but many of the press pack in attendance.

Slot amused by press conference question

With the festive season fast approaching and the Reds sitting pretty after 16 wins out of 18 under the Dutchman, one reporter referenced both of those as he asked (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “You’re in the shape of your life. You’re speaking perfect English with everyone. You’re winning. The fans are singing ‘It’s beginning to look a Slot like Christmas!’ Did you know that?”

Slot met the question with a laugh and then brushed it aside in his typical unfussy manner by saying: “I don’t follow how popular I am. The only thing I bother about is the next opponent Real Madrid and how to prepare the team in the best possible way. That’s my main focus.”

Slot deserves all the appreciation he gets

It’s definitely one of the more ‘out there’ questions that the Liverpool boss will be asked at his press conferences throughout the season, and while he dealt it with with unflinching professionalism, he might privately appreciate the adoration of his club’s supporters.

With the 46-year-old seamlessly managing what could’ve been a nightmarish transition from Jurgen Klopp, it’s no wonder he’s had the fans singing his name in thanks for the magnificent results that he’s delivered so far at Anfield.

Aside from that obvious positive, one other thing that Slot has done effortlessly on Merseyside is get on the job without seeking to make the headlines himself. Whereas other managers treat media dealings like ego-stroking stages on which to perform, the Dutchman says his piece without looking to court controversy.

He might’ve seemed a relatively low-profile choice in comparison to some of the other coaches who were linked with the Liverpool job earlier this year, but all the evidence so far indicates that FSG got it absolutely right by hiring the affable ex-Feyenoord boss.

You can view the exchange between Slot and the reporter below (from 27:34), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: