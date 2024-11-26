‘Maybe…’ – Arne Slot delivers Trent injury update ahead of Liverpool v Real Madrid

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has given an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ vice-captain suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Aston Villa earlier this month and missed the trip to Southampton on Sunday, although he was involved in training today in preparation for the visit of Los Blancos tomorrow.

Slot provides Trent injury update

The LFC head coach faced the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and gave updates on several of his players who’ve been nursing injuries, including the 26-year-old.

Speaking about the right-back’s availability for the Real Madrid game, Slot said (via Liverpool Echo): “Trent is in the squad but won’t be available to start. Maybe he’ll play a few minutes but not in an ideal world, only if really necessary.”

Trent will be missed but Bradley is capable of stepping up

After months of speculation linking him with a potential move to the Bernabeu, the absence of Trent from Liverpool’s starting line-up tomorrow night provides an ironic twist.

From Slot’s comments, it seems as though the 26-year-old will be on the bench at Anfield as he’s not quite ready to feature, but the head coach will be hugely reluctant to call upon him unless his hand is very much forced.

While obviously the vice-captain will be missed against the Champions League holders, in a perverse way it might be beneficial for him not to face Real Madrid, considering the obvious transfer narrative which has done the rounds for so long.

The silver lining for Liverpool is that they have another hugely capable right-back to call upon in Conor Bradley, for whom facing Los Blancos will be a massive test, but he’s shown during his time on the Reds’ first team so far that he’s well able to rise to a stern challenge.

Tomorrow’s clash will likely come a bit too soon for Trent, but Slot’s update suggests that the England international should be good to go for the small matter of Manchester City next Sunday!