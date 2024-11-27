What Mo Salah & Van Dijk did after Asencio strikes Darwin Nunez in the box

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez found himself booked in the first half of action at Anfield after getting into an altercation with Real Madrid centre-back Raul Asencio.

The pair were pushing and shoving in the box ahead of a Liverpool corner until the 21-year-old defender appeared to lash out and catch the Uruguayan forward, inviting the latter to tumble to the turf.

Los Blancos found themselves on only six points in the Champions League table ahead of their Merseyside visit, with the Reds third in the standings on 12 points.

Virgil van Dijk clears room for his fallen teammate

Our Dutch skipper made use of his size to clear some room around Nunez as he awaited medical treatment on the pitch.

We have to say we’re not quite sure why the on-pitch official, Francois Letexier, allowed several Madrid stars to surround our No.9 whilst he was prone on the ground.

At the very least our Uruguayan striker had some protection from his teammates!

Van Dijk and Mo Salah look after Nunez

Once given the all-clear to continue, an adorable moment transpired between Nunez, Van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @drwnunez shows our skipper fixing the former Penarol hitman’s collar whilst our Egyptian wide man offered his fellow forward some reassurance.

What do the stats say about Nunez v Real Madrid?

Sofascore handed Darwin Nunez a 6.6/10 rating for his first-half showing at Anfield against the Spanish champions.

Perhaps not quite reflective of the eye test given that the Uruguayan has been positively electric up front for Arne Slot’s men.

The forward racked up 2/3 dribbles completed, completed two shots on target, and missed one big chance.

