‘I will not apologise’: Arne Slot issues 22-word command to Liverpool players ahead of Real Madrid test

Another international break has been and gone and a somewhat unsteady Liverpool leapt over their latest hurdle to maintain a strong lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The switch from Southampton to fellow European giants Real Madrid, of course, will be a far from gentle incline for Arne Slot’s men to get to grips with.

Los Blancos have been far from indestructible in the 2024/25 season, however, particularly as far as their Champions League exploits are concerned.

Six points separate the Merseysiders in third (game in hand) and Madrid in 21st in the European top-flight table. The pressure is on for Carlo Ancelotti’s injury-hit men to secure a favourable result, whilst Liverpool will hope to set another marker with a famous victory over the Champions League holders.

Arne Slot repeats Jurgen Klopp cliche

With two somewhat significant fixtures on the horizon for Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, you could forgive the Dutchman for looking beyond the Spanish outfit’s impending visit on Wednesday evening.

Nonetheless, the former Feyenoord boss banged the drum for short-term thinking with a statement his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, would have more than approved of.

“I know it sounds boring but I will not apologise for repeating that we will be taking every game as it comes,” the 46-year-old wrote in his matchday programme notes (via liverpoolfc.com).

He went on to add: “The alternative really wouldn’t be logical, especially given how quickly matches come around when you are playing Champions League and Premier League.

“The next game is literally the most important one. It is a chance to maintain standards, to increase belief and take more points, which means there is no need to look any further ahead when there is a challenge right in front of you.”

We’ll be hoping to see the league leaders end a horrid run of seven defeats (and one draw) in their last eight meetings going back to a 3-0 defeat at Anfield in the 2014/15 season.

A victory at L4 this evening would see Slot’s men secure their first win against Real Madrid since the 2008/09 Champions League campaign, with Rafa Benitez’s outfit winning 4-0 at home.

