Arne Slot sends rallying call to Liverpool fans ahead of big atmosphere

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is ready to welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for what promises to be an atmosphere to remember as we look to keep our place at the top of another league.

Writing in the official matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com) the head coach stated: “For us, it is about recognising and embracing the excitement of a week in which we will host both the champions of Spain and the champions of England at Anfield.

“Again, these represent opportunities for us to continue with our work and a chance also for our crowd to do what it does best.

“With every passing home game, I have been able to enjoy the Anfield atmosphere more and more and I know that these are occasions when the supporters need no second invitation to get behind the team so I am really looking forward to that.”

The supporters within the city have already made their presence known to our visitors as fireworks were set off in the early hours of Wednesday morning outside their hotel.

Let’s hope then that when the champions of Europe arrive they’re a little weary after a bad night’s sleep and we already know that there’s several players missing through injury.

Our new head coach knows that the fans will be up for the game and hasn’t seen this as an opportunity to ask for noise but cleverly suggested how important it will be.

Therefore, it’s our job to bring the atmosphere and make sure that those from Madrid are dealt a large portion of revenge that we all certainly owe them.

That will then stand us in good stead to carry this momentum into Sunday and secure another much-needed victory in our pursuit of a memorable campaign.

