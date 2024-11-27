(Video) Ally McCoist swoons over ‘magic’ moment prior to Alexis Mac Allister goal

Image via TNT Sports

Alexis Mac Allister had Anfield exploding with joy when he fired Liverpool in front against Real Madrid tonight, and he was set up by what Ally McCoist called a ‘magic’ assist.

After an exciting but goalless first half on Merseyside, the deadlock was broken six minutes after the interval as the Argentina midfielder finally found a way past Thibaut Courtois, who’d already pulled off two superb saves on the night.

Mac Allister scores from ‘magic’ Bradley assist

The 25-year-old ended up playing a one-two with Conor Bradley before dispatching the ball low and hard beyond the dive of the Belgian goalkeeper.

It was an ice-cool finish from Mac Allister, although McCoist was also keen to give credit to the Liverpool right-back for the assist.

The TNT Sports co-commentator gushed: “This is all about the one-touch from Conor Bradley. That is magic. It is all about the weight of the pass back to him. The strike is good enough to beat the goalkeeper. That is an excellent goal. You have got to say that’s no more than Liverpool deserve.”

Mac Allister and Bradley combine brilliantly

The praise from McCoist for Bradley is well merited – it was because the Northern Ireland defender played the ball first-time into Mac Allister that the Argentine had the chance to take a touch before firing past Courtois.

It would’ve felt like a cathartic goal for Liverpool, who somehow couldn’t find a way past the Real Madrid goalkeeper despite a ton of

It’s been a tremendous night for the right-back on his first Champions League start, having earlier sent Kylian Mbappe crashing to the Anfield turf with a crunching yet perfectly timed challenge.

The maturity with which Bradley has taken to playing for the Reds’ first team over the past few months has been a joy to behold, and in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 21-year-old has stepped up to the task majestically.

You can view Bradley’s assist for the Mac Allister goal below, via @footballontnt on X: