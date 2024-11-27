What journalist spotted in final few minutes at Anfield will put a dampener on Liverpool’s glee

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool finally avenged a decade’s worth of torment at the hands of Real Madrid by defeating the Champions League holders at Anfield tonight.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo gave the Reds a famous 2-0 win on a night when both teams fluffed their lines from the penalty spot as Kylian Mbappe and Mo Salah surprisingly failed to capitalise.

However, one sight in the final few minutes of the game will have taken some of the shine off a landmark result for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool given Bradley injury scare

With Liverpool two goals to the good, the atmosphere at Anfield ground to a brief hush when Conor Bradley was sat on the turf holding his hamstring, with that injury forcing him off and seeing Joe Gomez enter the fray for the final few minutes.

Theo Squires was among the first to notice the issue for the 21-year-old, posting on X: “Bradley might have done his hamstring. Gomez and Quansah out to warm up.”

Liverpool counting the cost of famous victory

Liverpool appeared to have been dealt another injury worry at full-time when, just as the whistle was blown, Ibrahima Konate was also on the turf and looking far from sprightly.

That and Bradley’s knock will come as a real concern for Slot just four days out from a huge showdown against Manchester City, particularly when Trent Alexander-Arnold is only just recovering from his own body blow.

The Northern Ireland defender was simply immense for the Reds tonight, flooring Kylian Mbappe with a crunching challenge which was met with a raucous roar from the stands and providing the assist for Alexis Mac Allister to open the scoring early in the second half.

As per Sofascore, the 21-year-old won eight duels and four tackles against Real Madrid as he proved that he’s well up to the challenge of taking on the European champions.

Fingers crossed the injury which forced him off isn’t serious (ditto for Konate), although Trent might be about to return at the perfect time for Liverpool.