New Feyenoord boss sends message to Slot after taking points off Man City

Pictures via Deportivo Mundo

Arne Slot is taking the Premier League by storm but he would have enjoyed watching his old club get one over on Manchester City with a dramatic draw.

The man who took the job that was left vacant by our current head coach was Brian Priske and he was asked what he thought the Dutchman would make of the match.

The Danish coach said: “Yes I’m sure he is proud as an ex-Feyenoord manager, I know he is following us. We definitely did everything we could to help him as well.

“He had a massive impact on our club in the last three years and definitely gave me a good start with a good team and the Champions League competition.

“I’m happy we could maybe help him but he needs to do the dirty job at the weekend.”

This demonstrated a similar level of respect that’s clearly in place for our new boss as he shows for Jurgen Klopp at any given opportunity

Feyenoord supporters seem to have found a good Slot replacement

With the Dutch supporters singing the name of their former manager at the Etihad Stadium, it’s clear that we’re growing a bond with the Rotterdam team.

After watching how Pep Guardiola acted following the full time whistle, it seems obvious that he’s feeling the effects of a terrible run of form.

After focus switches away from Real Madrid, Anfield will be alive and ready to take full advantage of this opportunity to ‘do the dirty job’ required of us.

The 46-year-old’s former employers may have helped deal a heavy blow that can aid our attempt at extending our lead at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

You can watch Priske’s comments on Slot (from 13:29) via Mundo Deportivo on YouTube:

