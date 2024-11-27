Carragher describes City’s 3-3 draw as part of ‘perfect night’ ahead of Sunday’s meeting

Pictures via CBS Sports

Liverpool are top of the leagues and Manchester City can’t stop dropping points, so there’s plenty of reason for Jamie Carragher to be enjoying life at the moment.

Minus the media storm created after his comments on Mo Salah, it’s easy to understand this joy from the pundit and it was present on Tuesday evening too.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the Scouser said: “I know Manchester City are rivals of Liverpool, they’re playing us on Sunday so for me – it feels like a perfect night.

“City were 3-0 up and it finished 3-3!”

It’s safe to say then that the 46-year-old has a different take on events than what we saw in a very strange interview from Pep Guardiola after the shock result against Feyenoord.

Jamie Carragher is enjoying life as a Liverpool fan

There’s a real feel good atmosphere around the club at present and that’s why a positive result against Real Madrid will be vital in order to keep the momentum going.

If we can return to the top of the Champions League group stage with another victory and then pull off a win against the team from Manchester that would extend our Premier League advantage to 11 points, then it would be a week to remember.

We can’t get too carried away but if the mood is positive now, imagine how good it’ll be should this week end in another two mammoth results.

Arne Slot and his players will be taking it all one match at a time and that’s what has got us to a position to be able to have such a positive week on paper but now it’s time to let the football doing the talking.

You can view Carragher’s comments (from 8:38) via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men