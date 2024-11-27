‘Liverpool is pursuing’: Sky Sports journo confirms Richard Hughes is readying Man Utd transfer hijack

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool could soon look to expand their Hungarian contingent at Anfield with the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Merseysiders currently have a relative wealth of options to choose from in the position, with Kostas Tsimikas an understudy to Andy Robertson, and young fullback Luke Chambers (20) highly rated by the club.

That said, with our Scotland international turning 31 next year, it makes perfect sense for Richard Hughes and his recruitment team to be devoting headspace to the prospect of a succession plan.

Liverpool could beat Man Utd to Milos Kerkez

The Cherries left-back is understood to be ‘drawing interest from several Premier League clubs‘, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on X (formerly Twitter).

Liverpool are one such interested party, if the report in question is to be believed, and could yet steal a march on English top-flight rivals Manchester United for his signature.

The Red Devils are thought to be comparatively more keen on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, though it remains to be seen whether they can make any headway here. Either way, it bodes well for Arne Slot’s side who are allegedly ‘desperate’ to sign the 21-year-old footballer.

Who is Milos Kerkez?

The 2003-born defender first joined Bournemouth back in the summer of 2023. He’ll already be more than familiar with our sporting director, Richard Hughes, given that the Scot was responsible for snapping up the Hungarian during his time on the south coast.

Kerkez racked up just one assist in 33 appearances (across all competitions) in his debut season with Andoni Iraola’s men last term. It’s a figure he’s already improved upon (2) in 12 Premier League outings in 2024/25.

As far as his creative and goal threat is concerned, the left-back has a lot to learn to reach Andy Robertson’s comparatively world-class output.

Player xAG per 90 xG per 90 Shot-Creating Actions per 90 Andy Robertson 0.28 (97th percentile) 0.11 (92nd percentile) 4.38 (97th percentile) Milos Kerkez 0.08 (41st percentile) 0.05 (64th percentile) 2.3 (62nd percentile)

* Figures courtesy of FBref

Naturally, we’d expect there to be a notable deficit given the comparative quality of the sides and, more specifically, the offensive departments.

Arne Slot will no doubt hope to see Kerkez manage the ball better if he’s to have any hope of being a success in this Liverpool side. Maintaining a pass completion rate that ranks in the 38th percentile despite playing a comparatively small amount of passes per 90 will need to be quickly improved.

Our recruitment team can surely forgive these numbers, of course, given Bournemouth are hardly expected to play as competent a possession game as the league leaders.

