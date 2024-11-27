Real Madrid squad targeted with late-night fireworks in Liverpool city centre ahead of Anfield clash – report

Pictures via @PaulSenior1 on X

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in a big game that sees two European giants clash and it’s likely to be an intimidating atmosphere for our visitors.

This treatment has seemingly begun before the match has even started with one social media user sharing a video of fireworks being set off in the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

We’re sure this is nothing but a kind welcome for the champions of Europe and that the entire squad would have been delighted to hear the loud noises the city had to offer.

It may have resulted in some lost sleep and it would be a real shame if this impacted their chances of success at Anfield!

Liverpool and the fans are out for Real Madrid revenge

There haven’t been a team in the past 10 years that has had our number more than the La Liga giants and after defeats in Kyiv and Paris, we’re certainly out for revenge.

With this video being posted at 2:14am, we can expect that L4 will also be alive with noise as we look to continue a brilliant run of form that can then be carried into a meeting with Manchester City.

We all expected talk around the match would be focused on Trent Alexander-Arnold but thanks to the poor form of Pep Guardiola’s team and the comments from Mo Salah about his contract – that’s almost been brushed under the carpet.

Everyone inside our stadium will be nothing but laser focussed on looking to ensure the Reds record another Champions League victory and extend our lead at the top of another table.

The prospect of a weary squad arriving for Carlo Ancelotti surely won’t be what he would place in an ideal scenario but we’ll take any advantage we can get.

You can view the video of the city centre fireworks that were seemingly targeted at the Real Madrid team via @PaulSenior1 on X:

Some seriously loud fireworks going off on Old Hall Street there – presume Real Madrid are in the Melia hotel there 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JHgFDdtRF2 — Paul Senior 🥤 (@PaulSenior1) November 27, 2024

