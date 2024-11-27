Liverpool team news v Real Madrid: Szoboszlai drops out among two changes from Arne Slot

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

After seven defeats and just a solitary draw in eight matches against Real Madrid over the past decade, can Liverpool finally get one over on the Champions League holders tonight?

The Reds went into matchday 5 of this year’s competition top of the new-look league phase as the only team with a 100% record, whereas Carlo Ancelotti’s side have surprisingly lost two of their first four games.

Arne Slot’s team also hold a commanding eight-point lead in the Premier League, so they could hardly be in a better position going into a fixture against a team which has been their Kryponite ever since 2014.

There are some big names missing for both Liverpool and Real Madrid tonight, but let’s take a look at the starting XI for the home side at what’s sure to be a raucous Anfield!

Liverpool starting XI v Real Madrid

The Reds’ starting line-up shows just two changes from the team which began the 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, with an unchanged back four of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson ahead of him as Kostas Tsimikas is ruled out through injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Alexis Mac Allister comes back into the midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch, with Curtis Jones moving to the number 10 role and Dominik Szoboszlai dropping out of the starting XI.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez keep their places in attack, with Luis Diaz coming back in for Cody Gakpo on the left flank. It might be asking a lot of the Colombian to repeat his feat from his last Champions League outing, when he scored a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen three weeks ago!

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: