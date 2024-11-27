Watch how Mo Salah’s wife and daughter reacted to his penalty miss against Real Madrid

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans rightly won’t care a jot about Mo Salah’s penalty miss amid what has been a tremendous season from their Egyptian King thus far.

The former Roma hitman has collected 22 goal contributions in 19 games – including the Reds’ latest 2-0 victory over Spanish champions Real Madrid.

He did have a chance to bolster that tally further after being awarded a spot-kick in the second 45 after being caught by Ferland Mendy’s trailing leg.

How did Mo Salah’s family react to his penalty miss?

You’d have to think it’s a little rare to see both Mo Salah and Kylian Mbappe miss their penalties in the same Champions League clash!

It’s fair to say our No.11’s loved ones were more than a little stunned to see the Egyptian strike well wide of the target when coming up against Thibaut Courtois.

Magi Salah appeared to initially celebrate the moment, thinking that the Liverpool footballer had struck the back of the net, before quickly clutching her head. Makka, struggling to get a look at the moment itself, was spotted covering her mouth in shock.

No bow and arrow from Mo Salah but he should still get his dough

Truth be told, it was a somewhat quiet showing from the Pharoah. In fairness, he was hardly alone there, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez likewise failing to make much of an impact in the final third in the second half.

It took substitute Cody Gakpo to double the scoreline and send Arne Slot’s men back up to the top of the Champions League table and the perfect setup for a Premier League meeting with Manchester City at the weekend.

Regardless, you can always count on our 2017 summer signing to find his moment in any given game and the dribble into the Madrid box to win a penalty was absolutely exceptional.

Really… he can’t score every game. If Mo wants to spare his shooting boots for the next big test against Pep Guardiola’s floundering Sky Blues – we’re absolutely okay with that.

Whilst we’re at it, our minds haven’t changed either on contract talks with the Egyptian. If Liverpool can’t manage to find common ground with Salah and his entourage, it feels like we’d be making a huge mistake allowing the best right-winger on the planet to depart on a free.

